United South Central freshman Neubauer qualifies for state golf meet

United South Central freshman Kadyn Neubauer took part in the second round of the Section 1A golf meet along with his Rebel teammates Monday morning at North Links Golf Course in Mankato.

When the dust settled at the end of the second day, Neubauer finished as one of five individuals to punch their ticket to the Class A state meet taking place next week.

After a first round 85 (+13), Neubauer found himself on the edge of the cutline of golfers who would qualify. Neubauer kept his composure in the second round, carding a 37 (+1) on the front nine and finishing his round with a 78 (+6). His two-round total of 163 (+19) was good enough for an eighth-place finish and was 11 strokes ahead of the mark to push him on to state.

Five other Rebels competed at the meet, as they were one of four teams to qualify for the second day of competition.

Freshman Blake Bullerman was the next-highest finisher with a score of 177 (+33), finishing in a tie for 11th place, just three strokes away from also qualifying for state.

Junior Luke Pederson and senior Landan Magnuson tied for 15th place with a final score of 181 (+37), junior Levi Hinkley came in 27th place with a score of 192 (+48), and sophomore Carter Hart finished tied for 29th place with a score of 203 (+59).

The Rebels came in third place as a team with a final score of 699.

Neubauer will compete in the state meet June 15-16 at Pebble Creek Golf Club in Becker.