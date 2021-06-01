Tools, items stolen and other reports

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 3:45 p.m. of tools and other items that were reported stolen from storage bins at 3:45 p.m. Monday at 22658 Bluegrass Road, Albert Lea.

1 arrested for DWI

Deputies arrested Tracy Alan Haines, 58, for second-degree driving while intoxicated at 7:55 p.m. Monday at 79802 130th St., Glenville.

1 turns self in on warrant

Tray Jay Thompson, 40, turned himself in on a warrant at 10:37 p.m. Monday at 411 S. Broadway.

Juvenile cited for marijuana

Police cited a juvenile for a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop at 6:25 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Margaretha Avenue and East 17th Street.