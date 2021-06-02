expand
Thelma “Reedie” Jacobs

Thelma Marie “Reedie” Jacobs, 91-year-old resident of Albert Lea, MN passed away May 30, 2021 at the Mayo Clinic in Austin, MN. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM on Monday, June 7 at St. Theodore Catholic Church in Albert Lea, with Father Jim Starasinich officiating. Visitation will be from 3-5 PM on Sunday, June 6 at Bonnerup Funeral Service in Albert Lea, and also, one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will in the parish cemetery.

Thelma “Reedie” Jacobs

Reedie was born on July 23, 1929 in Albert Lea to James G. and Gladys (Wilson) VanRiper. She was united in marriage to Casper “Cap” Jacobs on December 28, 1946 at St. Theodore Catholic Church in Albert Lea. Reedie worked at Tiger City Sports in Albert Lea for many years in silk screening. She loved sports. She bowled many years on teams with her daughters, played horseshoes, and enjoyed golfing. She was an avid Twins and Vikings fan. She loved being outdoors and loved camping and birdwatching. Reedie had many hobbies but her greatest joy was spending time with her children, grandchildren and her extended family. She will be greatly missed by many, but we are at peace knowing she is reunited with the love of her life, Cap.

Reedie is survived by her children; Pat Sorenson and special friend, Dennis Hansel, John (Carol) Jacobs, and Jolene Johnson; grandchildren, Kelly (Michael) Feuerhak, Scott (Heather) Johnson, and Nickie Johnson; great-grandchildren, Tyler (Mikaela) Feuerhak, Trevor (Molly) Feuerhak, Jacob Garrison, Kori Johnson, Emily Johnson, Benjamin Johnson, and Rylee Johnson; great-great-grandchild, Harper Feuerhak, and 2 more on the way; sisters, Pat (Bob) Fjelbraten and Joan Loverink; sisters-in-law, Irene VanRiper and Phyllis Jacobs, and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by both parents; stepfather, Ernie Heilman; husband, Casper Jacobs; son, Rick; grandsons, Eric Jacobs and Cory Johnson; brothers, Pearl “Pud” (Ruth) VanRiper, Richard “Rip,” James (Dee), Warren (Elgene), Kenny (Wilda) and John ; sisters, Gladys “Sis” (Russ) Stauch, Beverly (Leo) Carr, Helen (Joe) Wellens; parents-in-law, John and Catherine Jacobs; sons-in-law, David Sorenson and David Johnson; brothers-in-law, Mike (Nadine) Jacobs, John Jacobs, George (Dode) Jacobs and Tennis Loverink.; and sister-in-law, Lucy (Art) Travnick.

Arrangements are made with Bonnerup Funeral Service of Albert Lea, MN.

