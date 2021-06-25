Thefts and other reports

A 2017 Cannondale tour bike was reported taken out of an open garage at 7:17 a.m. Thursday at 1301 Circle Ave.

Power tools, a brushless impact driver and a brushless hammer power drill were reported taken from a pickup at 8:06 a.m. Thursday.

A black Mongoose bike was reported stolen at 4:06 p.m. Thursday at 201 W. Main St.

Check fraud reported

Police received a report of check fraud at 10:31 a.m. Thursday at 2218 E. Main St.

Pool tarp damaged

Police received a report at 7:14 p.m. Thursday that someone had slashed through a tarp that was on a pool in the backyard of 412 St. Thomas Ave.

2 arrested on warrants

Police arrested Joseph Lee Marlin, 38, on a misdemeanor Rice County warrant at 10:41 a.m. Thursday at 1329 Margaretha Ave.

Eric Melendez, 32, was brought in on local warrants at 9:38 p.m. Thursday at 411 S. Broadway.