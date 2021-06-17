expand
June 18, 2021

Coconut Key Lime Cream Pie

The perfect summertime pie

By Submitted

Published 6:59 am Thursday, June 17, 2021

Summer is the time to relax, refresh and indulge in sweet and heavenly treats. While you’re lounging poolside and watching the kids play, enjoy a cool, creamy and absolutely divine dessert that’s perfect on a hot day.

This luscious Coconut Key Lime Cream Pie has a smooth texture with toasted shredded coconut on top. It’s sweet, but not too sweet, and will leave your taste buds wanting more as soon as you take your first bite.

Fresh out of the refrigerator, it’s ideal for everyone to share on those days when it’s just too warm outside to not have a chilled snack.

Also topped with lime zest and maraschino cherries, visually this pie is a winner with fun pops of color that will leave your mouth watering.

To make this cool, creamy creation, add vanilla wafers to a blender to make crumbs. Add melted butter and blend. Add crumb mixture to the bottom of a pie pan and press against the sides. Refrigerate to make crust.

In another large bowl, beat cream cheese, condensed milk and coconut extract.

In a different large bowl, beat whipping cream until it starts to thicken. Add powdered sugar and lime juice. Reserve 1 cup of the whipped topping.

Add lime juice, coconut flakes and the reserved whipped topping to the cream cheese mixture then stir to combine.

Add cream cheese mixture to the pie crust and smooth it out. Top with whipped topping then garnish with toasted coconut, lime zest and maraschino cherries.

It’s the perfect pie to enjoy whether you’re outside enjoying some sunshine or inside, taking a break from the summer fun. After being chilled, all of the flavors combine to leave you with a delicious, one of a kind treat.

Find more summer recipes at Culinary.net.

Coconut Key Lime Cream Pie

Servings: 6-8

1 package (11 ounces) vanilla wafers

1/3 cup butter, melted

2 cups heavy whipping cream

1/4 cup confectioners’ sugar

1/2 cup Key lime juice, divided

1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened

1 can (14 ounces) sweetened condensed milk

1 teaspoon coconut extract

1 cup shredded coconut

1/4 cup toasted shredded coconut

lime zest

maraschino cherries

 

In blender, pulse vanilla wafers into crumbs. Add melted butter and pulse until combined. Press crumbs into bottom and up sides of greased 9 1/2-inch deep-dish pie plate. Refrigerate 30 minutes.

In large bowl, beat whipping cream until it thickens. Add confectioners’ sugar and 1 tablespoon lime juice; beat until stiff peaks form. Remove 1 cup; set aside.

In separate large bowl, beat cream cheese until smooth. Add sweetened condensed milk and coconut extract; beat until blended. Add remaining lime juice and shredded coconut; stir until combined. Add reserved whipped cream. Stir until combined. Pour into crust.

Refrigerate 4 hours.

Before serving, garnish with toasted coconut, lime zest and maraschino cherries.

