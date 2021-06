A big thank you to all the she-shed owners who graciously shared their time and darling sheds and to all the creative artists who painted and embellished close to 100 chairs.

To all the volunteers who helped take tickets and greet people.

To the committee who helped me put in endless hours of planning: Judy Gordon, Barb Rognes and Diane Westland. It was an outstanding success!

Beth Tostenson

artistic director

Albert Lea Art Center