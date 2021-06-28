expand
June 28, 2021

Sylvester Kenneth Jensen

By Submitted

Published 3:14 pm Monday, June 28, 2021

Sylvester Kenneth Jensen (Sy) age 50, of Albert Lea, MN died February 7, 2021 at St Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, MN. A Memorial Service will be held at 2PM on Wednesday, July 7 at Byaview/Freeborn Funeral Home with Rev. Don Malinsky presiding. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Online Condolences may be left at ww.bayviewfuneral.com.

Sy was born on January 16, 1971 in Albert Lea, MN son of Alton and Kay (Armell) Jensen. He attended school in Albert Lea and was active in sports, especially basketball. He also enjoyed riding bike, being in and on the water, and camping.

Sy moved to Virginia and worked as a laborer. He was married in 1990 to Lisa and the couple later divorced. To that union two daughters, Amber and Shelby, were born.

Sy moved back to Albert Lea. He tried staying active and spent time with family and friends but his declining health, due to heart disease, kept him from doing the things he wanted to do.

Sy is survived by daughters, Amber and Shelby; grandchildren, Makenzie and Dakota (all of Virginia); mother, Kay Jensen; brother, Allen Jensen; sisters, Angela Camerer and Teresa Jensen; aunt, Patty Armell (all of Albert Lea); and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Sy is preceded in death by his father, Alton Jensen; brother, Michael Jensen; grandparents, Walter and Anna Jensen and Kenneth and Eunice Armell; and several aunts and uncles.

Sy has left us but the love and memories will be with us always.

