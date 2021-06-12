expand
Ad Spot

June 12, 2021

SMIF awards more than 23K children’s books through grant program

By Submitted

Published 8:00 pm Friday, June 11, 2021

Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation (SMIF) recently awarded 23,622 children’s books valued at $420,472 to 47 organizations through its Early Literacy Grant Program. This grant supports early literacy efforts that enhance school readiness for children birth to age five by providing children with books, according to a news release.

The books were awarded in partnership with Capstone and ABDO, Mankato-based publishers of children’s books and digital products and services. In 2002, Capstone helped launch the BookStart program, working with SMIF to distribute thousands of books to children in the region over a period of 15 years. In 2018, the Early Literacy Grant was formed as a new collaborative effort between SMIF and the two publishers to put even more books into the hands of children birth to age five. SMIF has previously partnered with both companies on collectively distributing more than 100,000 books across the region through grants and programming.

The following organizations in the area were awarded Early Literacy Grants:

• Albert Lea Area Schools

• Kiwanis Clubs of Southern Minnesota

• New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Public Schools

• Wells Public Library

“Getting books into the hands of young children has tremendous power in fueling their development – with language, reading and so much more,” said Rae Jean Hansen, vice president of early childhood at SMIF. “Our long-term partnerships with both Capstone and ABDO are critical to our efforts to provide parents and children with support they need to prepare for school.”

Award recipients will be provided a selection of titles donated by the publishing companies, including bilingual- and early childhood-appropriate books. The organizations will incorporate the books into their programs and events where young children will receive books to take home and keep.

More News

The right direction

Summer library activities kick off at gazebo

Art Center She-Shed Tour, Funky Chair Affair next week

Editorial: Clean car standards do not need to be forced

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials


Education

The right direction

News

Summer library activities kick off at gazebo

Arts & Culture

Art Center She-Shed Tour, Funky Chair Affair next week

News

Temperatures, sun causing problems with roads

Health Updates

Free mental health support groups for individuals and families online

Business

eXp Realty welcomes new agent

News

SMIF awards more than 23K children’s books through grant program

News

Ambassadors welcome new chamber member

News

Staying cool in the pool

News

Freeborn-Mower Electric Cooperative issues another peak energy alert

News

Judge pauses loan forgiveness program for farmers of color

News

Minnesota State Fair set to return in August

Cops, Courts & Fires

Updated: Austin man charged for alleged involvement in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riots

Cops, Courts & Fires

Vehicle rummaged through and other reports

News

Minnesota saw a tax gusher in May: $1.8B extra

News

Small Minneapolis event eyes Klobuchar to help stop Line 3

News

‘The longest and most severe heat wave to occur so early in the season’

News

Hawthorne to be closed for short time for watermain repair

Education

Minnesota graduation rates hold steady despite pandemic

Cops, Courts & Fires

Chauvin’s lawyer asks to probe alleged jury bias

News

Walz, leaders, seek budget breakthroughs as Capitol reopens

Cops, Courts & Fires

Catalytic converter stolen and other reports

Albert Lea Tigers

Tigers advance to state tournament for first time in 52 years

Cops, Courts & Fires

Police say nearly 250 arrested in Minnesota pipeline protest