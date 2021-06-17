Update: Severe thunderstorm watch issued

Update (7:30 p.m.):

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch until 1 a.m. Friday in Freeborn, Faribault, Steele and Waseca counties.

Primary threats will be damaging winds and large hail, but a few tornadoes are possible as well, primarily along and south of the Interstate 90 corridor, the weather agency states.

Original story:

Scattered thunderstorms capable of producing severe weather are expected later this afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather agency states the primary threats are damaging wind and large hail, but a few tornadoes are possible, primarily along and south of the Interstate 90 corridor.

Albert Lea is listed as being at an enhanced risk for severe weather.

People should be aware of the weather and ready to act, along with having multiple ways to receive warning information if necessary.