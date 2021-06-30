expand
Ad Spot

June 30, 2021

Arik and Megan Matson with stand with members of the Minnesota Senate. Provided

Senate recognizes Matson before passing public safety bill with his namesake provision

By Submitted

Published 4:56 am Wednesday, June 30, 2021

The Minnesota Senate began the floor session Tuesday by recognizing Waseca Office Arik Matson, who was nearly killed in the line of duty last January.

The Arik Matson bill strengthens state criminal penalties for individuals who are convicted of assault that causes great bodily harm to a police officer, judge, prosecutor or correctional officer.

The legislation increases the maximum sentence from 20 to 25 years for great bodily harm, and if the assault causes great bodily harm and was committed with deadly force or using a dangerous weapon, from 20 to 30 years. In either case, a perpetrator would serve a longer mandatory minimum sentence in prison.

