June 4, 2021

Robin Gudal: God works with us despite shortcomings

By Submitted

Published 8:00 pm Friday, June 4, 2021

EN(dur)ANCE by Robin Gudal

At times it is easy to obey God. Sometimes it is hard though — really hard.

Robin Gudal

When I don’t or can’t see his plan (the big picture) I rebel, grow weary, become impatient or doubt. He is faithful regardless of my feelings, emotions, even my actions. Christ can work in me despite me.

Isabella Lilias Trotter lived in the 1800s and was a gifted artist. She was sought after by a renowned painter and art critic to study under him; with the goal of becoming a famous artist. She instead followed Jesus after she attended a revival meeting led by D.L. Moody. She later became a pioneer, having a team under her, that lead a powerful ministry; today it is called the Arab World Ministries. God took her other talents and used her in a mighty way.

Years ago, I heard the story of A.A. Allen; he was an American Pentecostal evangelist known for faith healing and deliverance. He died at a hotel in San Francisco at the age of 59. This came after a heavy drinking binge. His successor was accused of attempting “to clean up evidence of his mentor’s alcoholic binge in the hotel before the police arrived.” He would often, as the story goes, be in a drunken state prior to being on stage. Once he was ready to deliver a sermon he sobered up-miraculously. My Bible study teacher used this as an illustration that God can and often uses us regardless of ourselves. I have never forgotten this amazing display of God’s power.

Charlotte Elliot became an English poet, hymn writer and editor, but prior in her 30s she suffered a serious illness and succumbed to weakness in body and depression. She was challenged by a visiting minister; “Do you have peace with God?” This upset her and she asked him not to speak of this. Later, she committed her life to Jesus. Fourteen years later she wrote the hymns, “Just As I Am” and “Thy will be done.”

Just as I am, without one plea

But that Thy blood was shed for me

And that Thou bid’st me come to Thee

*O Lamb of God, I come! I come

 

Just as I am, though tossed about

With many a conflict, many a doubt

Fighting and fears within without

*repeat

 

Just as I am, and waiting not

to rid my soul of one dark blot

to thee whose blood can cleanse each spot

*repeat

 

Just as I am, poor, wretched, blind

Sight, riches, healing of the mind

Yea, all I need, in Thee to find

*repeat

 

Just as I am, Thou wilt receive

Wilt welcome, pardon, cleanse, relieve

Because Thy promise I believe

O Lamb of God, I come, I come

Because Thy promise I believe

O Lamb of God, I come, I come

 

God works despite our shortcomings. Will you allow him to work through you?

 

Robin (Beckman) Gudal is intentional in life and a flawed and imperfect follower of Jesus.

