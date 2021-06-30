expand
Ad Spot

June 30, 2021

Robert “Bob” L. Belshan

By Submitted

Published 3:21 pm Wednesday, June 30, 2021

Robert “Bob” Louis Belshan, age 85, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away June 27, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Hospital Rochester, Saint Marys Campus. He was born March 31, 1936, on a farm near Myrtle, Minnesota, to Louis and Alice (Plevka) Belshan. Bob graduated from Albert Lea High School. In addition to farming, he worked at Firestone Complete Auto Care and owned Bob’s Small Engine Repair. Bob most recently worked as a maintenance man for St. Mark’s Living in Austin. He loved visiting and meeting people and wanted to learn all about their lives. Bob spent many hours on the phone with his family and friends and was very proud about his Czech heritage. He put many miles on his motorcycle and enjoyed many trips to Sturgis. Bob was a member of the Eagles Club in Albert Lea and the Western Fraternal Life Bohemian Brick Hall in Myrtle. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Robert “Bob” L. Belshan

Survivors include his children, Julie (Brent) Jensen, Troy Belshan, Wade Belshan, Beth Belshan; grandchildren, Cole (Sara) Tlamka, Brandon Tlamka, Jenna (Eli) Riggle, Trinity Belshan, Tasha Belshan, Nastassi (Dan) Misgen, Dakota Keithley, Hanna Keithley; great grandchildren, Ferris, Waylon, Haidyn, Huntley, Henryk, Kinley, Sloane; fiancé, Laura Hunn; stepchildren, Mike (Shelly) Hunn, Kelly Hunn, Heidi Hunn; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Alice Belshan; brother-in-law, David Tschann; niece, Teresa Tschann.

A celebration of life will be planned in the near future. Interment will be in Bohemian National Cemetery, Myrtle. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.

More News

6 Twin Cities men charged in large-scale marijuana operation

Blue-green algae found at City Beach

3rd District chief judge denies Interchange owner’s request to remove judge from criminal cases

William Edmond Steidler

Cops, Courts & Fires

6 Twin Cities men charged in large-scale marijuana operation

News

Blue-green algae found at City Beach

Cops, Courts & Fires

3rd District chief judge denies Interchange owner’s request to remove judge from criminal cases

News

2 Albert Lea projects awarded Otto Bremer Trust grants

Cops, Courts & Fires

Credit card reported stolen and other reports

News

Minnesota Legislature prepares to finish off work on budget

Cops, Courts & Fires

2 taken to hospital after fire in Albert Lea

Cops, Courts & Fires

Senate recognizes Matson before passing public safety bill with his namesake provision

News

Men help connect family with papers honoring soldier who died in WWII

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minnesota House passes modest police accountability measures

News

Check out all to do this week for the Fourth of July

News

Bricelyn celebration this weekend

News

Red Cross still facing severe blood shortage

News

Duplicate Bridge results

News

Fundraising for the Humane Society

News

Celebrating an 80th reunion

News

Nature scavenger hunts offer fun way to experience state parks

News

Officials seek federal help with building collapse

News

Minnesota Legislature grapples with police accountability

Cops, Courts & Fires

Federal jury convicts Albert Lea sex offender for online child sexual exploitation

News

Minnesota State Fair returns with 27 new foods

News

2nd daily St. Paul-to-Chicago Amtrak train expected in ’24

News

Dry June is impacting Minnesota pastures, cattle farmers

News

Council approves tax abatement for Mrs. Gerry’s