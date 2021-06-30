Red Cross still facing severe blood shortage

The American Red Cross continues to experience a severe blood shortage that is negatively affecting blood product availability across the country. Donors of all blood types — especially type O and those giving platelets — are urged to make an appointment to give now and help ensure hospital shelves are stocked with blood products over the Fourth of July holiday and beyond.

Right now, the Red Cross is working around the clock to provide blood products to hospitals responding to an unusually high number of traumas and emergency room visits, as well as overdoses and resulting transplants. As a result of the blood shortage, some hospitals are being forced to slow the pace of elective surgeries until the blood supply stabilizes, delaying crucial patient care.

Donors are needed now to prevent further delays to patient care. Schedule an appointment to give blood now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities in Freeborn County include the following:

• Thursday: noon to 6 p.m., Bridge Community Church

• Friday: noon to 6 p.m., Alden-Conger High School

• July 13: 1 to 6 p.m., Geneva Community Center

• July 14: 1 to 7 p.m., United Methodist Church

• July 28: 1 to 7 p.m., Round Prairie Lutheran Church