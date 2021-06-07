expand
Ad Spot

June 7, 2021

A roll of chain link fence sits in front of the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul as the barriers around the building are taken down on Tuesday, June 1. The Capitol will reopen to the public on June 10. Evan Frost/MPR News

Public is welcome back to the Minnesota Capitol

By Minnesota Public Radio

Published 6:32 pm Monday, June 7, 2021

By Brian Bakst, Minnesota Public Radio News

A sign of the post-pandemic times: The Minnesota Capitol will reopen to the public on Thursday after a 440-day closure.

The Department of Administration announced the long-awaited end to access restrictions on Monday. It has been closed throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and until last week was surrounded by a temporary security fence due to bouts of civil unrest last year.

It coincides with a special session planned for next week that is needed to approve a new state budget.

For now, the building will be open only during daytime hours on weekdays — longer when the Legislature is in session. Weekend hours will be set at a later date.

Permitted demonstrations and special events outside of the building can also resume, the agency said.

More News

Public is welcome back to the Minnesota Capitol

How to handle a heat wave: Safety tips and ways to stay cool

Dwaine M. Abbe

Maguerite Emma (Wright) Christensen-Nelson

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials


News

Public is welcome back to the Minnesota Capitol

News

How to handle a heat wave: Safety tips and ways to stay cool

Cops, Courts & Fires

Boy drowns at North Mankato pool

Cops, Courts & Fires

Fourth man sentenced for burning Minneapolis police station

Cops, Courts & Fires

Break-ins reported in Emmons and other reports

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Active cases dwindle in Freeborn County

Cops, Courts & Fires

Albert Lea motorcyclist injured in crash in Mower County

Cops, Courts & Fires

Austin man killed in Saturday shooting

News

Hundreds expected in northern Minn. to protest Line 3 this weekend

Cops, Courts & Fires

Protest erupts again over man killed by Minnesota deputies

Cops, Courts & Fires

Judge grants delay in civil rights case over Floyd’s death

News

Funds for fireworks

News

City of Albert Lea to conduct leak survey

News

Greenfield Global signs agreement with CFS for Winnebago plant

News

New Eddie Cochran print released

News

Student recognized at state level for poster

News

Sons of Norway’s annual picnic happening this week

News

Blood drive collects 51 pints

News

Remains of Minnesota sailor who died at Pearl Harbor to return home

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man under supervision for 1993 rape charged with new assault

News

Pence: ‘I’ll likely never see eye to eye with Trump on events of Jan. 6 at Capitol

News

Nonprofits to benefit from planned PRC expansion

Health Updates

Cases in Minnesota receding; vaccination pace is languishing

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minnesota man arrested in 49-year-old Chicago-area slaying