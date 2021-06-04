expand
Ad Spot

June 4, 2021

Panthers beat Bombers in walkoff fashion

By Tyler Julson

Published 3:28 pm Friday, June 4, 2021

NEW RICHLAND — It was a nail-biting matchup Thursday afternoon as the No. 4 seed NRHEG softball team hosted No. 5 seed Cannon Falls in the quarterfinals of the Section 2AA playoff tournament.

The Panthers were tied or trailed the entire game until the very last at-bat, when junior Sophie Stork hit a two-run single that brought in the winning run and advanced them to the semifinals 4-3 over the Bombers.

It was a defensive battle through the first four innings as both team’s struggled to put runners on the bases. The Panthers put four runners aboard in the first four innings, compared to the Bombers who put on five.

It was in the top of the fifth inning when the Bombers scored the first runs of the game, taking a 3-0 lead.  The runs came after a two-out single scored one run and a two-run homer was launched over center field.

In the bottom of the inning, Faith Nielsen got on base in the first at-bat and quickly came around the bags and scored after a passed ball. Sidney Schultz reached safely after a two-out single, but a pop-out ended the inning in the next at-bat.

Neither the Bombers nor the Panthers got any baserunners on in the sixth innings, leaving the Panthers in a 3-1 hole entering the final inning of regulation.

After holding Cannon Falls scoreless in the top of the inning, NRHEG came to bat needing two runs to send the game to extras or three to win it outright.

Anna Jacobson opened the inning  with a lead off single and was moved along to second when Nielsen hit into a groundout. Brenlee Knudson was walked, and a single from Bree Ihrke brought in one run. Knudson and Ihrke advanced after an infield fly by Schultz. With two outs already on the board, Stork stepped up to the plate and quickly fell behind in the count 0-2. Determined not to let her team down, Stork hit a sharp grounder in the gap between third and shortstop, scoring both Knudson and Ihrke, and winning the game in walkoff fashion.

“Words cannot express how proud I am of these girls and their never-give-up attitude,” said head coach Wendy Schultz. “They fought hard to win this game.”

Stork also started in the circle for the Panthers, pitching all seven innings, allowing three runs on five hits, while walking one and striking out four. 

The Panthers move into the semifinals of the winner’s bracket, where they will meet No. 1 seed LeSueur-Henderson at 2 p.m. today at Caswell Park in Mankato.

About Tyler Julson

Tyler Julson covers sports for the Albert Lea Tribune.

email author More by Tyler

More News

Remains of Minnesota sailor who died at Pearl Harbor to return home

Man under supervision for 1993 rape charged with new assault

Pence: ‘I’ll likely never see eye to eye with Trump on events of Jan. 6 at Capitol

Cameron breaks state record 50 years ago

News

Remains of Minnesota sailor who died at Pearl Harbor to return home

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man under supervision for 1993 rape charged with new assault

News

Pence: ‘I’ll likely never see eye to eye with Trump on events of Jan. 6 at Capitol

News

Nonprofits to benefit from planned PRC expansion

Health Updates

Cases in Minnesota receding; vaccination pace is languishing

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minnesota man arrested in 49-year-old Chicago-area slaying

Health Updates

Pandemic data solid; vaccination pace crawls

Cops, Courts & Fires

AG: Woman misused funds raised in Philando Castile’s name

Cops, Courts & Fires

Barriers removed, new ones go up, at George Floyd Square

Cops, Courts & Fires

No charges to be filed against officers in Shady Oaks standoff

Cops, Courts & Fires

2 arrested on warrants and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Albert Lea man injured in Mower County crash

Health Updates

Mayo Clinic Health System to launch mobile health clinic in southern Minnesota

News

Talk of Trump 2024 run builds as legal pressure intensifies

Cops, Courts & Fires

Lawyer of teenage driver in fatal crash asks that some counts be tried separately

News

GOP makes fresh push to end Minnesota’s emergency powers

Cops, Courts & Fires

State seeks 30 years for Chauvin; defense wants time served

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man charged, held in jail on $600K bail for alleged sexual assault

Cops, Courts & Fires

Items illegally dumped and other reports

News

Scofflaws or victims? Businesses that broke COVID rules seek amnesty

News

Pelosi rules out having Biden create Jan. 6 commission

News

Hy-Vee offering gift card for completing vaccination

News

DNR to protect wild deer health through temporary ban on movement of farmed deer in Minnesota

News

Western Star Lodge presents scholarships