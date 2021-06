ALBERT LEA, Minn. –

A Celebration of Life Ceremony for Owen will be Saturday, June 12, at 2:00 P.M. at Crossroads Church, 3402 Hoeger Lane, in Albert Lea, MN 56007.

Owen M. Aasness, 68, Albert Lea, formerly Doran, Minn., died Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Thorne Crest Nursing Home.