June 26, 2021

Organizations: Women Veterans of Freeborn County

By Submitted

Published 8:00 pm Friday, June 25, 2021

The regularly scheduled meeting of the Women Veterans of Freeborn County met at the American Legion Post 56 in Albert Lea on June 2.

Women veterans present included:

Pat Johannsen

Judi Olson

Barb Babb

Deanna Luedtke

Ruth Perry

Kimberly Aamond

Sandy Maiden

Bonnie Carlson

The treasurer’s report was read by Olson.

Freeborn County’s veterans service officer, Brandon Servantez, joined the group. He gave the latest information about the changes in the Tricare Program. Veterans with Tricare Select now pay $12.50 per month for the benefit. Tricare for life is not affected.

Another issue discussed was obtaining veterans’ health care in the community. You must first get authorization for community care, then wait for the VA to make the appointment, usually within a week but they schedule it for you. The podiatrist in Albert Lea only treats veterans one day a week.

The group talked a little about the memorial bricks placed by the courthouse.

No current information was available about Military Service for America.

Luedtke made a motion to send $50 to Wanda to help defray the cost of building the July Third Parade float and gas usage.

Second by Maiden. Motion passed, and the check was written.

Sandy Maiden’s niece, Jane Maiden, adopted two memorial benches. One is in memory of Marge Lukehart and is placed by the school house at the museum, and the other one is to honor Freeborn County women veterans and will be placed in front of the village post office. A huge thank you goes out to Jane Maiden.

Sandy Maiden took the collected items to the food pantry.

The group’s next scheduled meeting will be on July 7 at Sandy Maiden’s house at 11:30 a.m. If people have any questions they can call Luedtke at 641-425-3482.

