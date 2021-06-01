NRHEG baseball wins, advances to quarterfinals

The No. 12 seed NRHEG baseball team shocked No. 5 seed Minnesota Valley Lutheran Saturday afternoon with a big 7-3 upset win to advance into th00e quarterfinals of the Section 2AA playoff tournament.

The Panthers used a four-run second inning to pull ahead of the Chargers and never looked back.

Several NRHEG players got in on the offensive action with six different players recording one hit each. Kordell Schlaak, Nick Staloch, Alex Doberstein, Clay Stenzel, Ben Schoenrock and George Roesler all recorded a hit. The hits by Dobberstein, Stenzel and Staloch were all doubles. The RBIs came from Schlaak, Staloch, Dobberstein and Schoenrock.

NRHEG also got a big performance on the mound from Daxter Lee, who pitched all seven innings, giving up three earned runs on six hits, while striking out seven and walking three.

As a team, the Panthers scored seven runs on six hits and recorded one error. The Chargers scored three runs on six hits and committed five errors.

NRHEG moved on to match up with Sibley East Tuesday night. Pending the outcome of that game, the Panthers either move into the semifinals with a win or fall in to the consolation bracket with a loss.