Ursula Qual

Feb. 12, 1924-June 20, 2021

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Ursula Qual, 97, Albert Lea, Minn., died Sunday, June 20, in her home.

A funeral will be 11 a.m. Friday, June 25, at Our Father’s House in Albert Lea. Burial will be in Lakewood Cemetery.

Arrangements by Bonnerup Funeral Service.

www.bonnerupfuneralservice.com