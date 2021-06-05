expand
June 5, 2021

Published 9:37 pm Friday, June 4, 2021

Erling O. Brudvig

Nov. 13, 1927-June 3, 2021

LAKE MILLS, Iowa – Erling O. Brudvig, 93, Lake Mills, Iowa, died Thursday, June 3, in Lake Mills.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, June 11, at Scarville (Iowa) Synod Lutheran Church. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 12, at the church. The Rev. Joshua Skogen will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Arrangements by Schott Funeral Home – Mittelstadt Chapel.

www.schottfuneralhomes.com

