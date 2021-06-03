expand
Ad Spot

June 3, 2021

Shady Oaks was the scene of an early morning shooting Nov. 29 that injured three people. Eric Johnson/Albert Lea Tribune

No charges to be filed against officers in Shady Oaks standoff

By Sarah Stultz

Published 1:02 pm Thursday, June 3, 2021

Charges will not be filed against any of the officers who responded to the eight-hour standoff at Shady Oaks last November, including the Minnesota State Patrol trooper who discharged his firearm, the Freeborn County Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

The conclusion came after the completion of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension investigation into the use of force by law enforcement during the incident. The investigation was reviewed by Freeborn County Attorney David Walker to determine whether criminal charges should be filed.

Walker concluded evidence did not support charges, including against Minnesota State Trooper Steven Quern, who discharged his firearm and injured shooting suspect, Devin Matthew Weiland, near the end of the standoff.

Devin Weiland

“Based on the information available to Trooper Quern at the time he fired the round at Weiland, a reasonable officer in Trooper Quern’s position would have concluded that deadly force was necessary to protect the officer or another person from apparent death or great bodily harm,” the County Attorney’s Office stated.

Albert Lea police were dispatched to the Shady Oaks apartment building early in the morning of Nov. 29, 2020, for a report of fireworks or gunshots in the area. When the first officer arrived, Weiland then allegedly began firing shots out the window from his apartment on the third floor, striking that officer in the chest with a rifle. 

Weiland also reportedly shot two others during the standoff, and reportedly fired an estimated 90 rounds, earlier reports stated.

The County Attorney’s Office stated Quern was one of several law enforcement personnel to respond to the standoff and was a Minnesota State Patrol Special Response Team sniper. He was positioned about 72 yards from the apartment building. 

After Weiland had refused to surrender and continued to fire at people for several hours, law enforcement decided that a chemical would be used in an attempt to stop him from shooting and to persuade him to surrender.

The County Attorney’s Office stated when the gas was deployed, Weiland reportedly began firing at the SWAT truck that deployed the gas and struck it multiple times. He also had reportedly fired at Quern’s sniper team and two other teams.

“The trooper saw the barrel of the suspect’s gun sticking out the window, saw the stock of the gun and the suspect’s hand,” the attorney’s office stated. “The trooper believed that the suspect was going to fire at other sniper teams.”

Quern estimated where Weiland’s head was and fired one shot at the same time Weiland reportedly fired another shot out of his window.

A short time later, Weiland appeared again at the window with a towel wrapped around his head and soon after surrendered.

Reports state his injury was not life-threatening.

Weiland faces three counts of attempted murder and three counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon tied to the incident. 

He is next slated to appear in court July 28.

More News

Barriers removed, new ones go up, at George Floyd Square

No charges to be filed against officers in Shady Oaks standoff

Teeter qualifies for Class AAA state tournament

2 arrested on warrants and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Barriers removed, new ones go up, at George Floyd Square

Cops, Courts & Fires

No charges to be filed against officers in Shady Oaks standoff

Cops, Courts & Fires

2 arrested on warrants and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Albert Lea man injured in Mower County crash

Health Updates

Mayo Clinic Health System to launch mobile health clinic in southern Minnesota

News

Talk of Trump 2024 run builds as legal pressure intensifies

Cops, Courts & Fires

Lawyer of teenage driver in fatal crash asks that some counts be tried separately

News

GOP makes fresh push to end Minnesota’s emergency powers

Cops, Courts & Fires

State seeks 30 years for Chauvin; defense wants time served

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man charged, held in jail on $600K bail for alleged sexual assault

Cops, Courts & Fires

Items illegally dumped and other reports

News

Scofflaws or victims? Businesses that broke COVID rules seek amnesty

News

Pelosi rules out having Biden create Jan. 6 commission

News

Hy-Vee offering gift card for completing vaccination

News

DNR to protect wild deer health through temporary ban on movement of farmed deer in Minnesota

News

Western Star Lodge presents scholarships

News

Keating graduates Air Force Academy

News

City of Minneapolis ends face mask requirements for COVID-19

News

When will the horse barn be replaced?

News

Groups: Walz’s clean air plan hurts Minnesota border towns

Cops, Courts & Fires

Chauvin faces hearing on federal charges in death

News

Fences come down at Minnesota Capitol; layoff notes go out

Cops, Courts & Fires

Guard sues Minnesota State Patrol for arrest during protests

Health Updates

Moderna seeks full FDA approval for its vaccine