expand
Ad Spot

June 28, 2021

Multiople storage units broken into and other reports

By Staff Reports

Published 9:58 am Monday, June 28, 2021

A storage unit was reported broken into at 5:55 p.m. Sunday at 15396 U.S. Highway 65 in Glenville. 

A storage unit in the basement of 133 W. William St. was reported broken into at 8:27 a.m. Friday. Welding tools were reported stolen. 

A lock was reported cut on a storage unit at 12:31 p.m. Friday at 301 Rezin Ave. 

Police received a report at 7:46 a.m. Saturday of three storage units broken into at 301 Rezin Ave. 

Police received a report at 8:37 a.m. Saturday of a storage unit that was broken into at 301 Rezin Ave. 

 

Accidental gunshot wound reported

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an accidental gunshot wound to the hand at 8:24 p.m. Friday. Logs stated an 85-year-old man was in the emergency room after receiving an accidental injury while shooting. 

 

Catalytic converter cut off

A catalytic converter was reported stolen off a truck at 11:57 a.m. Saturday at 441 First Ave. SE in Glenville. The theft occurred sometime in the last two weeks. 

 

Camper reported on fire

Deputies received a report of a camper on fire at 8:59 p.m. Friday at 23087 Minnesota Highway 13. 

 

Internet scams reported

Deputies received a report of an internet scam at 9:22 p.m. Friday. 

Police received a report of an internet scam at 6:26 a.m. Saturday in Albert Lea. 

 

1 arrested for driving after revocation

Deputies arrested Andrew James Kruger, 31, for driving after revocation after receiving a report of a suspicious person at 5:42 a.m. Sunday at 79984 Freeborn County Road 46. 

 

Thefts reported

A toolbox was reported taken from the back of a vehicle at 12:43 p.m. Sunday at 203 Fifth Ave. The theft reportedly happened sometime during the night. 

Police cited Yosef Tesfu Kahsay for theft at 2:20 p.m. Friday at 1550 Blake Ave. 

Police received a report at 5:45 p.m. Saturday of a theft that had occurred at 5:40 p.m. Friday at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave. 

A blue Schwinn beach cruiser was reported stolen at 4:19 p.m. Sunday from the front yard of 111 Lake Ave. 

 

Garage broken into

Police received a report at 8:37 a.m. Saturday of a garage that was broken into at 913 Valley Ave. 

 

1 cited for damage to property

Police cited Logan Michael Netzer for criminal damage to property after receiving a report at 9:16 a.m. Saturday of a male that tore a product dispenser off the wall of the women’s bathroom at 2510 Bridge Ave. 

 

Fraudulent charges reported

Police received a report of several fraudulent charges at 2:22 p.m. Friday of an Albert Lea resident. 

 

Male rummaging through vehicle

Police received a report at 5:28 p.m. Friday of a male that was seen going through a vehicle at 706 Bridge Ave. An inside mirror was also reported broken. 

 

1 arrested for domestic assault

Police arrested McKayla Florence Hernandez for domestic assault at 6:18 p.m. Saturday at 1611 S.E. Broadway. 

 

1 cited for DWI

Police cited Stephen Brian Besco for fourth-degree driving while intoxicated after a traffic stop at 2:41 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of East Second Street and South Broadway. 

 

1 arrested for possession, other violations

Police arrested Darron Dylan Miller for felon in possession of an electronic incapacitation device, felony fifth-degree possession, driving after revocation and vehicle registration after a traffic stop at 4:33 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of East 10th Street and Margaretha Avenue.

 

1 arrested for disorderly conduct

Police arrested Jesse Adam Antiel for disorderly conduct at 9:59 a.m. Sunday at 721 Minnesota Ave. 

 

Bench spray-painted

A city bench was reported spray-painted purple at 6:18 a.m. Monday near the intersection of The Fairway and Lakeview Boulevard.

More News

‘Mattson Strong” bill makes it into final public safety budget agreement

Notice

Sylvester Kenneth Jensen

Valente Luna

Cops, Courts & Fires

‘Mattson Strong” bill makes it into final public safety budget agreement

Cops, Courts & Fires

Multiople storage units broken into and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Effort to restore felon voting rights continues in courts after legislative effort falters

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minnesota lawmakers reach deal on policing measures

News

Walz says he’ll give up COVID-19 emergency powers by Aug. 1

News

New Albert Lea American Legion commander inducted

Health Updates

Thorne Crest welcomes new administrator

News

Protecting the monarchs

News

Supporting cause of Habitat for Humanity

News

St. John’s celebrates staff member

News

Golden K Kiwanis Club celebrates 40 years

News

FSA accepting nominations for county committee members

Health Updates

MercyOne announces a new pharmacy location in Northwood

News

US to keep about 650 troops in Afghanistan to provide security for diplomats after withdrawal

Cops, Courts & Fires

Ex-Officer Derek Chauvin sentenced to 22 1/2 years for Floyd death

News

Biden administration passes up chance to block oil pipeline

Cops, Courts & Fires

Judge rejects Chauvin request for new trial in Floyd death

Cops, Courts & Fires

Thefts and other reports

News

Blue-green algae confirmed on Fountain Lake

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minnesota looking into broader remote coverage of courts

News

Senate passes transportation bill; Minnesota budget advances

Health Updates

Mayo Clinic Health System to move COVID-19 testing to main clinic locations

Cops, Courts & Fires

Fuel lines cut, fuel taken and other reports

News

Groundbreaking today for Law Enforcement Memorial of southeast Minnesota 