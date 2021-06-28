Multiople storage units broken into and other reports

A storage unit was reported broken into at 5:55 p.m. Sunday at 15396 U.S. Highway 65 in Glenville.

A storage unit in the basement of 133 W. William St. was reported broken into at 8:27 a.m. Friday. Welding tools were reported stolen.

A lock was reported cut on a storage unit at 12:31 p.m. Friday at 301 Rezin Ave.

Police received a report at 7:46 a.m. Saturday of three storage units broken into at 301 Rezin Ave.

Police received a report at 8:37 a.m. Saturday of a storage unit that was broken into at 301 Rezin Ave.

Accidental gunshot wound reported

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an accidental gunshot wound to the hand at 8:24 p.m. Friday. Logs stated an 85-year-old man was in the emergency room after receiving an accidental injury while shooting.

Catalytic converter cut off

A catalytic converter was reported stolen off a truck at 11:57 a.m. Saturday at 441 First Ave. SE in Glenville. The theft occurred sometime in the last two weeks.

Camper reported on fire

Deputies received a report of a camper on fire at 8:59 p.m. Friday at 23087 Minnesota Highway 13.

Internet scams reported

Deputies received a report of an internet scam at 9:22 p.m. Friday.

Police received a report of an internet scam at 6:26 a.m. Saturday in Albert Lea.

1 arrested for driving after revocation

Deputies arrested Andrew James Kruger, 31, for driving after revocation after receiving a report of a suspicious person at 5:42 a.m. Sunday at 79984 Freeborn County Road 46.

Thefts reported

A toolbox was reported taken from the back of a vehicle at 12:43 p.m. Sunday at 203 Fifth Ave. The theft reportedly happened sometime during the night.

Police cited Yosef Tesfu Kahsay for theft at 2:20 p.m. Friday at 1550 Blake Ave.

Police received a report at 5:45 p.m. Saturday of a theft that had occurred at 5:40 p.m. Friday at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.

A blue Schwinn beach cruiser was reported stolen at 4:19 p.m. Sunday from the front yard of 111 Lake Ave.

Garage broken into

Police received a report at 8:37 a.m. Saturday of a garage that was broken into at 913 Valley Ave.

1 cited for damage to property

Police cited Logan Michael Netzer for criminal damage to property after receiving a report at 9:16 a.m. Saturday of a male that tore a product dispenser off the wall of the women’s bathroom at 2510 Bridge Ave.

Fraudulent charges reported

Police received a report of several fraudulent charges at 2:22 p.m. Friday of an Albert Lea resident.

Male rummaging through vehicle

Police received a report at 5:28 p.m. Friday of a male that was seen going through a vehicle at 706 Bridge Ave. An inside mirror was also reported broken.

1 arrested for domestic assault

Police arrested McKayla Florence Hernandez for domestic assault at 6:18 p.m. Saturday at 1611 S.E. Broadway.

1 cited for DWI

Police cited Stephen Brian Besco for fourth-degree driving while intoxicated after a traffic stop at 2:41 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of East Second Street and South Broadway.

1 arrested for possession, other violations

Police arrested Darron Dylan Miller for felon in possession of an electronic incapacitation device, felony fifth-degree possession, driving after revocation and vehicle registration after a traffic stop at 4:33 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of East 10th Street and Margaretha Avenue.

1 arrested for disorderly conduct

Police arrested Jesse Adam Antiel for disorderly conduct at 9:59 a.m. Sunday at 721 Minnesota Ave.

Bench spray-painted

A city bench was reported spray-painted purple at 6:18 a.m. Monday near the intersection of The Fairway and Lakeview Boulevard.