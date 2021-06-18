expand
June 18, 2021

Motorcyclist injured in Albert Lea and other reports

By Staff Reports

Published 10:15 am Friday, June 18, 2021

A 29-year-old man was injured Thursday afternoon after he laid his bike down to avoid hitting another vehicle on Garfield Avenue in Albert Lea. 

Nathan Lutgens of Albert Lea was reportedly driving a 2003 Yamaha motorcycle north on Garfield Avenue at 12:47 p.m. when a vehicle reportedly pulled out in front of him from a parked position. The motorcycle did not make contact with the vehicle. 

Lutgens was taken by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea for injuries deemed not life-threatening.

 

Internet fraud reported

Police received a report of internet fraud at 2:52 p.m. Thursday in Albert Lea. 

 

Theft by fraud reported

Police received a report of theft by fraud at 6:48 p.m. Thursday in Albert Lea. Someone reportedly used a credit card online to purchase several items. 

 

Dog bite reported

A child was reportedly bit by a dog at 8:56 p.m. Thursday at 334 E. Second St. 

 

1 arrested for suspected DWI

Police arrested Robyn Julianne McComb, 43, for suspected third-degree driving while intoxicated pending blood test results after receiving a careless driving complaint of a vehicle on Bridge Avenue near Troy Road.

 

Catalytic converters stolen

Police received a report at 2:17 p.m. Thursday of a catalytic converter and exhaust that were stolen on a vehicle at 302 Court St. sometime in the last few weeks. 

Police received a report of a stolen catalytic converter at 6:38 p.m. Thursday at 1010 Frank Hall Drive. The incident reportedly happened sometime overnight. Damage was estimated at $300.

