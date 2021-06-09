Mosquito control to begin June 16

The city of Albert Lea has contracted with Mosquito Control of Iowa for mosquito control this season. They encourage any residents who may have questions to call them at 712-848-3295 or visit their website, www.mosquitocontrolofiowa.com.

They are scheduled to begin service on June 16, beginning at dusk. The application will be by ground. For the following weeks, application will be on Wednesday evenings, with Thursday being the rain date when possible.

The product being used is Evoluer 4-4. This is a Permethrin-based product, which is extremely safe yet very effective against mosquitoes and gnats, according to a press release. This product has quick knockdown, low odor and is non-corrosive.

This product is registered by the EPA and Minnesota Department of Agriculture. People are advised to use common sense as they would with any pesticide.

In addition to the adult mosquito control program, there are several things homeowners can do to reduce the local mosquito population.

• Eliminate trash, tires, and containers which may hold water creating a breeding site for mosquitoes.

• Maintain rain gutters and down spouts. Make sure no water remains in them after a rain.

• Empty and clean bird baths weekly.

• Store pails barrels, tubs, boats, wheel barrows, etc. upside down to also avoid water collection.

• Keep shrubs, lawns, and weeds trimmed to eliminate harborage areas.

• Encourage your neighbors to maintain their properties properly.