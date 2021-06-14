expand
Ad Spot

June 13, 2021

Michael Villerreal

By Submitted

Published 7:43 pm Sunday, June 13, 2021

Michael Villerreal, 60, passed away Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at St. Mary’s Hospital in  Rochester.    Mike was born on 8-31-60 to Frank and Elizabeth Villerreal in Albert Lea.

Michael Villerreal

Mike enjoyed playing his guitar, listening to music, and riding his Harley motorcycle. He had  many friends and relatives that will always remember Mike’s sense of humor and his big smile.

Mike was preceded in death by parents Frank and Elizabeth; siblings Lola, James, and Marylou;  and one grandchild.

Mike is survived by sons Michael (Alysha), Christopher, and Carlos (Amy); siblings Roy (Pat),  Danny, Vida (Joe), Frankie, Fidel (Patty), Rose (Steve), Peter; grandchildren; his soulmate Kim;  and many nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles.

Services will be at United Methodist Church, Albert Lea, on June 26, 2021 with visitation at  10:00 a.m. and funeral at 11:00. Burial will be at St. Theodore’s Cemetery.

More News

Michael Villerreal

Notice

The right direction

Summer library activities kick off at gazebo

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials


Education

The right direction

News

Summer library activities kick off at gazebo

Arts & Culture

Art Center She-Shed Tour, Funky Chair Affair next week

News

Temperatures, sun causing problems with roads

Health Updates

Free mental health support groups for individuals and families online

Business

eXp Realty welcomes new agent

News

SMIF awards more than 23K children’s books through grant program

News

Ambassadors welcome new chamber member

News

Staying cool in the pool

News

Freeborn-Mower Electric Cooperative issues another peak energy alert

News

Judge pauses loan forgiveness program for farmers of color

News

Minnesota State Fair set to return in August

Cops, Courts & Fires

Updated: Austin man charged for alleged involvement in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riots

Cops, Courts & Fires

Vehicle rummaged through and other reports

News

Minnesota saw a tax gusher in May: $1.8B extra

News

Small Minneapolis event eyes Klobuchar to help stop Line 3

News

‘The longest and most severe heat wave to occur so early in the season’

News

Hawthorne to be closed for short time for watermain repair

Education

Minnesota graduation rates hold steady despite pandemic

Cops, Courts & Fires

Chauvin’s lawyer asks to probe alleged jury bias

News

Walz, leaders, seek budget breakthroughs as Capitol reopens

Cops, Courts & Fires

Catalytic converter stolen and other reports

Albert Lea Tigers

Tigers advance to state tournament for first time in 52 years

Cops, Courts & Fires

Police say nearly 250 arrested in Minnesota pipeline protest