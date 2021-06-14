Michael Villerreal, 60, passed away Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester. Mike was born on 8-31-60 to Frank and Elizabeth Villerreal in Albert Lea.

Mike enjoyed playing his guitar, listening to music, and riding his Harley motorcycle. He had many friends and relatives that will always remember Mike’s sense of humor and his big smile.

Mike was preceded in death by parents Frank and Elizabeth; siblings Lola, James, and Marylou; and one grandchild.

Mike is survived by sons Michael (Alysha), Christopher, and Carlos (Amy); siblings Roy (Pat), Danny, Vida (Joe), Frankie, Fidel (Patty), Rose (Steve), Peter; grandchildren; his soulmate Kim; and many nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles.

Services will be at United Methodist Church, Albert Lea, on June 26, 2021 with visitation at 10:00 a.m. and funeral at 11:00. Burial will be at St. Theodore’s Cemetery.