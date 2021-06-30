expand
Ad Spot

June 30, 2021

Merrill James Hove

By Submitted

Published 3:22 pm Wednesday, June 30, 2021

Merrill James Hove, 90, of Clear Lake, died Thursday, June 24, 2021 at Lake Mills Care Center in Lake Mills.

Merrill James Hove

Funeral service will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 17, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 10681 500th St, Thompson, IA 50478, with Rev. Peg Marose officiating. Burial will be at Trinity Lutheran Church Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Cemetery.

Merrill was born September 10, 1930, the son of Palmer and Vera (Stover) Hove at home near Scarville, Iowa. Merrill graduated from Kiester High School in 1948. He married Geraldine Olson on October 21, 1950, in Kiester, MN. In his younger years he worked with his father on the family farm and The Kiester Sales Company. He did surveying work in northern Minnesota and Colorado followed by machining at Streaters in Albert Lea, MN. He retired as a Model Maker at IMI former Schneider Metal Co after twenty years.

Merrill was a member of the Open Bible Church in Clear Lake. He was also a member of the Clear Lake Iowa Fishing Club. In his early years he was a member of the Sunset Saddle Club. He enjoyed being outdoors horseback riding, fishing, camping, hunting big game, reading, word search puzzles.

Merrill is survived by children, Debra (Stan) Opdahl of Albert Lea, MN, Kim (Joyce) Hove of Albert Lea, Scott (Karla) Hove of Highland, IN, Ryan (Joy) Hove of Apple Valley, MN and Paul Hove and fiancé Tammy Nelson of Mason City, IA; 16 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren; brother, Harlan Hove.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Geraldine Hove; son, Gene and infant sister, Vivian, brothers, Glen and Roger Hove; sister, Shirley Henning.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Avenue North, Clear Lake, Iowa, 50428.Colonialchapels.com

More News

6 Twin Cities men charged in large-scale marijuana operation

Blue-green algae found at City Beach

3rd District chief judge denies Interchange owner’s request to remove judge from criminal cases

William Edmond Steidler

Cops, Courts & Fires

6 Twin Cities men charged in large-scale marijuana operation

News

Blue-green algae found at City Beach

Cops, Courts & Fires

3rd District chief judge denies Interchange owner’s request to remove judge from criminal cases

News

2 Albert Lea projects awarded Otto Bremer Trust grants

Cops, Courts & Fires

Credit card reported stolen and other reports

News

Minnesota Legislature prepares to finish off work on budget

Cops, Courts & Fires

2 taken to hospital after fire in Albert Lea

Cops, Courts & Fires

Senate recognizes Matson before passing public safety bill with his namesake provision

News

Men help connect family with papers honoring soldier who died in WWII

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minnesota House passes modest police accountability measures

News

Check out all to do this week for the Fourth of July

News

Bricelyn celebration this weekend

News

Red Cross still facing severe blood shortage

News

Duplicate Bridge results

News

Fundraising for the Humane Society

News

Celebrating an 80th reunion

News

Nature scavenger hunts offer fun way to experience state parks

News

Officials seek federal help with building collapse

News

Minnesota Legislature grapples with police accountability

Cops, Courts & Fires

Federal jury convicts Albert Lea sex offender for online child sexual exploitation

News

Minnesota State Fair returns with 27 new foods

News

2nd daily St. Paul-to-Chicago Amtrak train expected in ’24

News

Dry June is impacting Minnesota pastures, cattle farmers

News

Council approves tax abatement for Mrs. Gerry’s