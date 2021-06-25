MercyOne announces a new pharmacy location in Northwood

MercyOne Northwood Pharmacy opens Monday in a familiar location: 98 10th St. N., the former address of a long-time community staple; Ver Helst Drug Center.

“We are excited to open a new pharmacy location in Northwood,” said Rod Schlader, president, MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, in a news release. “This location will help us meet our goal of providing care where our patients need us. Northwood has a great history with their local pharmacy, and we are happy to continue that service and expand our circle of care.”

Brittani Bejllend, PharmD, joins the staff as pharmacist at MercyOne Northwood Pharmacy. She’s familiar with the Northwood area as she lives in Emmons, and her hometown is Lake Mills.

“I’m interested in finding ways to help others,” Bejllend said. “I enjoy talking with patients to get to know them and to help them manage their medications.”

Bejllend received her Doctor of Pharmacy at the University of Nebraska Medical Center and her bachelor’s degree at Iowa State University.

The MercyOne Northwood Pharmacy can be reached by dialing 641-324-2116.