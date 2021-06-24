expand
June 26, 2021

mayo clinic albert lea

Mayo Clinic Health System to move COVID-19 testing to main clinic locations

By Submitted

Published 12:03 pm Thursday, June 24, 2021

Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea and Austin moved COVID-19 testing to its main campuses on Wednesday due to reduced viral activity and demand for testing in the region. The off-site testing sites on St. Mary Avenue in Albert Lea and 14th Street NW in Austin are now closed.

All COVID-19 tests scheduled will take place at the Same Day Clinic locations on the main Albert Lea and Austin campuses:

“The off-site testing and vaccination sites were necessary when we had a large number of people needing those services and we were still learning how COVID-19 is transmitted,” said Dr. Jennifer Horn, chairwoman of clinical practice in the southeast Minnesota region for Mayo Clinic Health System.  “Now, thanks to the COVID-19 vaccine, we are seeing sustained low positivity rates in our communities and very few people need testing. We also know that by continuing to require masking and our other COVID-19 safety protocols in our clinics, we can offer everything under the same roof safely. Patients will have improved access without any risk to our staff, patients and visitors.”

Appointments will continue to be required for all COVID-19 testing. Patients can call the clinic’s appointment line to schedule a COVID-19 test. Patients with symptoms who are not sure if they need a test can continue to call the Mayo Clinic COVID-19 Nurse Line at 507-293-9525 or use the Check Symptoms tool on Patient Online Services.

If a test is needed, patients will be prompted to schedule one. Once an appointment is scheduled, patients will go to the Same Day Clinic locations in Albert Lea and Austin at the scheduled time to check-in for their testing appointments.

All patients and visitors are required to wear masks and practice social distancing inside Mayo Clinic facilities to ensure the safety of all staff, patients and visitors. Visit mayoclinichealthsystem.org for additional safety information and visitor restrictions.

COVID-19 testing and vaccination hours July 4

All Mayo Clinic Health System COVID-19 testing sites and vaccination clinics will be closed Sunday, July 4. The Same Day Clinics in Albert Lea and Austin will be open July 4 but will not provide COVID-19 testing that day. Testing and vaccinations will resume during normal hours July 5.

 

