June 28, 2021

Sen. John Jasinski stands with Megan and Arik Matson and Rep. John Petersburg in April while lobbying for the passage of a bill that would increase the penalty for individuals who are convicted of assault that causes great bodily harm to a police officer, judge, prosecutor or correctional officer. Provided

‘Mattson Strong” bill makes it into final public safety budget agreement

By Staff Reports

Published 3:19 pm Monday, June 28, 2021

A bill that would strengthen state criminal penalties for individuals who are convicted of assault that causes great bodily harm to a police officer, judge, prosecutor or correctional officer has been included in the state’s final public safety budget agreement. 

The bill, which has come to be known as the “Matson Strong” bill, is in honor of Officer Arik Matson, a Waseca police officer who was shot and nearly killed in the line of duty in January 2020.

The legislation was chief authored by Sen. John Jasinski, R-Faribault, and increases the maximum sentence from 20 to 25 years for great bodily harm and from 20 to 30 years if the assault causes great bodily harm and was committed with deadly force or using a dangerous weapon.

Matson and his wife, Megan Matson, have lobbied for the passage of the bill at the Capitol. 

“I am thrilled that ‘Matson Strong’ will soon officially become law,” Jasinski said in a news release. “I’ve had the privilege of getting to know Arik and Megan throughout their journey, and their strength impresses me more and more each time I see them. We are so grateful for Officer Matson and all of Minnesota’s police officers who put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe. This is a common-sense improvement that honors their service by showing the community’s strong support for police and the tough work they do every day.”

 

