June 4, 2021

Man under supervision for 1993 rape charged with new assault

By Associated Press

Published 4:29 pm Friday, June 4, 2021

ST. PAUL — Prosecutors in Ramsey County have charged man under supervision for sexually assaulting a teenager in 1993 with sexually assaulting another woman in January.

Jesse Curry, 57, was charged Thursday with third-degree criminal sexual conduct, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported.

According a criminal complaint, a 21-year-old woman said Curry picked her up from a bar and they did shots of vodka in his car. She woke up in his St. Paul apartment naked, didn’t remember arriving there and didn’t know where she was.

A community corrections agent who is supervising Curry discovered video on Curry’s cellphone that appears to show him sexually assaulting her. Curry told police the woman was his girlfriend but they weren’t involved sexually.

The woman said they were not in any kind of relationship and she wouldn’t have consented to sex with a man that much older than her.

Curry was sentenced to 30 years in prison and 10 years of supervised release as a repeat offender after pleading guilty in 1994 to aiding and abetting first-degree criminal sexual conduct. He was charged with sexually assaulting a 15-year-old at a party in 1993.

He also was accused of sexually assaulting a woman he met at a party in 1988, according to court documents.

Court records didn’t list an attorney for him.

