Letter: When will control of taxpayers stop?

I went to the courthouse today for a form needed at the DMV. There were three deputies processing anyone wishing to enter the court house. I asked when this unbelievable control of taxpayers was going to stop? They advised me that was unknown! First, with what you see of crime daily in our local paper these deputies need to be doing their job out in the county. Next, have we lost local control of every decision? Its time we vote for politicians that stop the takeover of local control!

Russel Tordoff

Glenville