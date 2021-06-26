Letter: The divide of the United States

A 2019 Pew poll revealed a majority of Americans no longer believe we can trust one another. The Jan. 6 insurrection is a case in point.

As an octogenarian, I have witnessed a decades-long trend towards political tribalism. In 1960, 72% of Americans trusted government. By the mid-70s, trust in our institutions had plummeted — a byproduct of Watergate and the Vietnam War. The Conservative Right insisted, “My country right or wrong!” The Liberal Left protested, desecrating the Capitol grounds. Caught in the middle were the soldiers who were not welcomed home with confetti parades.

In 1980, President Ronald Reagan instituted “trickle-down economics.” Globalization brought international competition to the marketplace. Factory jobs were outsourced overseas. At the annual Business Roundtable in 1997, CEOs of America’s largest corporations decided that profits existed primarily for the benefit of stockholders. CEO salaries skyrocketed. The erosion of the middle class, which began with the financial crisis in the late ’70s under President Carter, escalated.

1988 introduced radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh. Considered an entertainer, he lampooned people on the left. (Hollywood had poked fun at people on the right since the ’70s.) Limbaugh’s audience began to label moderate Republicans “RINOS” — Republicans in name only.

In 1994, Congressman Newt Gingrich urged Republican Congressional candidates to paint the opposition as “radical,” “corrupt,” “permissive,” “sick,” “socialist,” “traitors,” etc. The opposition was labeled “enemies” by political parties on the right and the left.

Roger Ailes envisioned a conservative TV news channel to compete with CNN. Together with Richard Murdock, they created Fox News in 1996. The news department was legitimately advertised as “fair and balanced.” However, the political commentators allegedly promoted conspiracy theories.

The internet came of age during the ’90s. Facebook was created in 2004. Now, anyone could express opinions, share feelings, pass on misinformation, and do it anonymously.

Sept. 11 led to wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. No weapons of mass destruction were found in Iraq. A decade later people questioned why we were still there. Tax cuts during the war fueled a rise in the national debt, which continues unabated.

The Tea Party emerged when Libertarian Ron Paul failed to gain the 2008 Republican nomination for president. It gained support with the election of President Barack Obama, the passage of the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009 (which bailed out Wall Street and not Main Street), and the Affordable Care Act. Meanwhile, Grover Norquist proposed shrinking the role of government by “starving the beast” with major tax cuts.

Donald Trump’s presidential campaign successfully addressed grievances which had been building over 40 years. However, his leadership style and failure to concede the election fueled a national divide, which set the stage for Jan. 6.

On July 4, we will pledge allegiance to our flag reciting, … ”one nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.” The flag serves to unite us. It was never intended to be a weapon to divide us.

Kenneth Jensen

Albert Lea