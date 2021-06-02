expand
June 1, 2021

Letter: Thank you for kindness

By Submitted

Published 8:30 pm Tuesday, June 1, 2021

My wife and I are an elderly couple from New Ulm. Friday evening we were having dinner at the Lamplighter Restaurant.

As we were completing our meal, our waiter told us our meal was paid for. We inquired by whom. He pointed to a couple who were just leaving. We asked them why and they stated just because they wanted to. After a short visit, we found out they were the Adams family from the Albert Lea area and were in New Ulm for the weekend for the 14-year-old New Ulm River Rat Baseball Classic. Just wanted you to know what kind people you have in your area! Their only request was to pay it forward, which is what we certainly will do!

Don Olson

New Ulm

