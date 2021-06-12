Letter: People need to start filling open positions

Everyone wonders why companies don’t want to move here and bring jobs with them. If you really want to know, start paying attention to signs at the restaurants in town. I saw two restaurants and a posting on Facebook for another restaurant that have had to cut hours or close for the day because of lack of workers. They may not be a job you want to retire from, but it’s a job. I spent many years myself working at fast food restaurants and moved on from there. So understand that if these type of places can’t get workers, why should bigger companies want to move here. So get off your butts and start filling these positions. Show these companies that people here want to work. Do it, now!

Kathy Diaz

Albert Lea