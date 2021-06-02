expand
June 1, 2021

Letter: Church services to begin again at state park

By Submitted

Published 8:30 pm Tuesday, June 1, 2021

After a year’s hiatus due to the pandemic, we are starting church services again this Sunday, June 6, at Myre-Big Island State Park. These services have been held every summer for the past 50+ years. While the services were originally started to cater to campers staying at the state park, attendance over the years has primarily been people from the local community and led by various volunteer pastors. These services are non-denominational and open to everyone. I can think of no better place to worship on Sunday mornings than on the shores of Albert Lea Lake with the sights and sounds of nature all around. Services begin at 8  a.m. and last approximately 30 minutes. They are held in the chapel area east of the nature center and main pavilion on Big Island. In case of rain, services are held in the pavilion. Leading the service this Sunday is Matt Hundley of the Vineyard Church in Albert Lea. Dress casual. A valid park sticker is required to enter the state park. Daily or annual passes can be purchased at the ranger station at the entrance to the park. If there is no one at the ranger station early, they can be purchased on the way out. We hope to see you there!

Steven Overgaard

Albert Lea

