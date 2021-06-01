expand
June 1, 2021

Lake Mills finishes 3rd at state tournament

By Tyler Julson

Published 2:25 pm Tuesday, June 1, 2021

The Lake Mills boys’ golf team competed at the Iowa State tournament Thursday and Friday, coming away with a third-place overall finish.

While the Bulldogs finished day one with a two stroke advantage over the rest of the field, they were unable to hold on, falling to third with an overall team score of 646.

The top scorer for the Bulldogs was junior Bennett Berger who scored a two-round total of 154, just five strokes behind the tournament winner, Nathan Offerman of Beckman Catholic.

Senior Casey Hanson and freshman Garrett Ham both tied for 15th place with a score of 159.

After the first day Berger was in second place, just three strokes off the lead, while Hanson and Ham were six strokes off the lead.

Rounding out the team scoring for the Bulldogs was senior Payton Severson, who shot a two-round total of 176, tying for 45th place.

Also golfing but missing out on the team scoring was sophomore Kinser Hanson in 48th place with a 178 and sophomore Denton Kingland in 56th place with a 187.

A stellar first day for Lake Mills put them at the top of the leaderboard with a score of 319, just two strokes ahead of West Branch and three strokes ahead of Grundy Center. By the end of the second day, both West Branch and Grundy Center had pulled ahead of Lake Mills, each shooting a second-round of 323, while the Bulldogs carded at 327.

The final team leaderboard saw West Branch on top with a score of 644, Grundy Center in second with a score of 645 and Lake Mills in third with a score of 646. Teams in fourth through ninth place were separated from the front pack by at least seven more strokes.

About Tyler Julson

Tyler Julson covers sports for the Albert Lea Tribune.

email author More by Tyler

