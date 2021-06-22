expand
Ad Spot

June 22, 2021

Junior A.J. Ramaker started on the mound for the Bulldogs in a 3-1 win over the Green Devils. Lake Mills sits at 7-7 overall this season with a 4-5 record in the Top of Iowa West Conference. Lory Groe/For the Albert Lea Tribune

L.M. baseball and softball pick up Monday wins

By Submitted

Published 4:44 pm Tuesday, June 22, 2021

Lake Mills sophomore Natalie Brandenburg rounds second base Monday night in a 7-1 win over Osage. The Bulldogs move to 8-9 on the season after the Top of Iowa Conference win. Lory Groe/For the Albert Lea Tribune

Junior A.J. Ramaker started on the mound for the Bulldogs in a 3-1 win over the Green Devils. Lake Mills sits at 7-7 overall this season with a 4-5 record in the Top of Iowa West Conference. Lory Groe/For the Albert Lea Tribune

More News

Gary Spilde

L.M. baseball and softball pick up Monday wins

1 airlifted from crash scene

Mosquito spraying happening Wednesday

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials