June 1, 2021

Kevin Robert Dodge-Fjelbroten

Published 2:34 pm Tuesday, June 1, 2021

10-11-1997 to 5-28-2021

Kevin spent a countless amount of time with his mom watching Star Wars and going to the movies together, of course to see Star Wars. He also loved his time with his dad and looked forward to the numerous hours they spent fishing and disc golfing together.

Kevin Robert Dodge-Fjelbroten

As an avid sport fan, Kevin truly enjoyed his work at TCF Bank Stadium for the MN Golden Gophers, US Bank Stadium for the MN Vikings, and most recently at Target Field home of the MN Twins.

Kevin at just 23 was tragically lost far too soon to all who knew him. His contagious smile and laughter are deeply missed.  Kevin is survived by his parents Kathy DuFoe of Columbia Heights and John Fjelbroten of Albert Lea.  Grandparents Robert and Patricia Fjelbroten of Albert Lea. Sisters Chelsea Czenkus of Albert Lea, Tanya Gough (Ted) Knoxville, IL, brother Jonathan Dodge of Sauk Center. Uncles Ernie (Carol) Schultz, Rob and (Khris) Fjelbroten, Chuck DuFoe (Melissa), Aunts Joanie (Jerry) Weitzel, Kim (Mike) Belshan, Tammy Schneider (Fred Davis), Sherie (Mike) Kimbrough, Judy (Patrick) Watson, and Carol Wildman. Many nieces, nephews, and cousins as well as numerous friends and extended family.

He was proceeded in death by his grandparents Art and Ann DuFoe and Ross McCosky.

Visitation will be Friday, June 4th from 4-7 pm at Columbia Heights Chapel, 4101 Central Ave. NE in Columbia Heights, MN, 55421.

Condolences, memories, flowers and gifts may be sent through Kevin’s Life Tribute page at:

www.Washburn-McReavy.com

