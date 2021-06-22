Karen Gimberline passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021. A memorial service will be held at 10 AM, Saturday June 26, 2021 at Open Doors United Methodist Church in Wells (595 1st Avenue SW, Wells, MN). Visitation will be held Friday, June 25 from 5 to 7 PM at Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home 1415 Hwy13 N., Albert Lea) and for one hour prior to service at the church. Interment will be at Freeborn Cemetery. Karen’s Service will be live streamed. Please select either the link below to watch the service via Youtube or copy and paste the following website link to watch via Facebook https://www.facebook.com/opendoors.umc.

Karen Marie Gimberline passed away Tuesday, June 15, in the comfort of her own home after a courageous three-and-a-half-year battle with ovarian cancer. Karen was surrounded by her husband Don Gimberline, her two sons, Derek and Dave Chicos, and her cat Norton.

Karen grew up on her family farm in Wells, MN. She attended St. Casimir’s Catholic School and Wells Easton High. Her interest in medicine then led her to Rochester Community College where she studied nursing. She worked various jobs such as Albert Lea Medical, Arends and Associates in Albert Lea, then Prairie Dental in NR and Waseca. Karen ultimately found her favorite career at NRHEG Public Schools where she was an Administrative Assistant to the Superintendent and was able to see her boys every day. She was also very strong in her faith and active in her parishes. No matter what, Karen always saw the positive and good in people and situations and was that way until the very end. She told everyone until her last day, “I am blessed.”

Karen deeply loved her family. She married Don in 2012 in a beautiful, backyard ceremony. The two of them enjoyed traveling all over the US and Europe, and recently purchased a home in Florida. If they weren’t traveling, you could find both of them on the golf course where they originally met. Karen also poured a lot of herself into their home in Freeborn, MN. She loved to garden and to work on her beautiful pond. Karen found a lot of peace in her final weeks looking at the pond and watching hummingbirds visit her feeders. Karen’s sons Derek and Dave also brought immense joy to her life. Whether they were fishing, golfing, or spending time reminiscing, Karen loved every second she had with them. Grandchildren Elyse, Celia, Faye, Owen and Landon also brought great love and laughter to Karen’s life. She never missed the chance for a dance party, group yoga session, trip to the zoo, or bedtime cuddles.

Karen is survived by her husband Don Gimberline (Freeborn, MN). Son Derek Chicos and wife Jen; daughters Elyse Celia and Faye (Andover, MN). Son David Chicos and wife Nikki; sons Owen and Landon (New Richland, MN). Her four brothers and her sisters-in-law. All who will miss her greatly.

Karen was preceded in death by her parents Emil and Lois Stenzel (Jacobson). Grandparents Jerry and Ada Jacobson, and Peter and Helen Stenzel.

Karen was passionate about finding a cure for ovarian cancer, and the family is asking any donations to be made to Karen’s team “Teal Tough” (founded in 2018) with the Minnesota Ovarian Cancer Association (MOCA). Please visit this website https://secure.qgiv.com/event/2hts/account/1119951. Donations can also be made out to MOCA, memo line Team Teal Tough, and mailed to 4604 Chicago Avenue Minneapolis, MN 55407.