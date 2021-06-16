expand
Ad Spot

June 18, 2021

JUNE 7TH MINUTES

By Submitted

Published 12:26 pm Wednesday, June 16, 2021

ALBERT LEA AREA SCHOOLS
Albert Lea, Minnesota
REGULAR SCHOOL BOARD MEETING
Summary of School Board Minutes

The School Board of Independent School District 241 met in regular session on Monday, June 7, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. in the Board Room at Brookside Education Center, 211 West Richway Drive, Albert Lea, MN. School Board members present: Dave Klatt, Kim Nelson, Neal Skaar, Dennis Dieser, Angie Hoffman, and Bruce Olson. School Board members absent: Jill Marin.

1. Chair Klatt requested agenda item 5.1 be removed from agenda. Motion to approve agenda as amended. Motion carried 6-0.
2. Cathy Baumann presented ATPPS annual report.
3. Superintendent Funk presented school start time survey data.
4. Superintendent Funk provided a special education update.

Adjourned at 6:05 p.m.
Ashley Mattson, Deputy Clerk
The above is an unofficial summary of meeting proceedings. Complete approved minutes are available at www.alschools.org and available in the Superintendent’s Office, 211 West Richway Drive.

More News

Protests continue at Minnesota Line 3 oil pipeline project

Counties with lower COVID-19 vaccinations have higher cases

Motorcyclist injured in Albert Lea and other reports

Freeborn County under burning ban

Cops, Courts & Fires

Protests continue at Minnesota Line 3 oil pipeline project

Health Updates

Counties with lower COVID-19 vaccinations have higher cases

Cops, Courts & Fires

Motorcyclist injured in Albert Lea and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County under burning ban

Cops, Courts & Fires

Woman injured in crash on I-35

News

Deer attacks runner at the Nature Center

Albert Lea Tigers

Teeter finishes 55th at state golf tournament

Cops, Courts & Fires

Catalytic converter taken off vehicle and other reports

News

Update: Severe thunderstorm watch issued

Cops, Courts & Fires

Update: Gas service in north Albert Lea turned off for emergency gas line repair

News

Biden to sign bill making Juneteenth a federal holiday

News

No money to help stretch SNAP dollars at farmers markets in state budget

Health Updates

Minnesota reaches vaccination mark of 3 million residents

Cops, Courts & Fires

Prosecutors: New trial not merited for ex-cop in Floyd death

News

City opts not to renew lease with The Interchange at end of year

Cops, Courts & Fires

Flowers stolen from gravesites and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

2 injured in Albert Lea fire

Albert Lea Tigers

Albert Lea baseball drops heartbreaker in state quarterfinals

News

It’s ‘a life-changer’

News

5 things to do this week

News

Looking to be active? Check out these opportunities in A.L.

News

Kozelsky competing for trip to Olympics in Tokyo

News

Worth County Fair offers rides, concerts, shows, other activities

News

Morin Lake Days to take place this weekend