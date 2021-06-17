expand
June 18, 2021

Joan K. Syse

Published 11:49 am Thursday, June 17, 2021

Funeral Service for Joan Syse will be at 10AM on Saturday (6/26) at Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home. Fr. Kurt Farrell will officiate. Burial will be in St. James Cemetery in Twin Lakes. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service on Saturday. Online condolences are welcome at www.bayviewfuneral.com

Joan passed away on 9 June 2021 at the Lutheran Retirement Home, Northwood, IA. She was 95 years old.

Joan Kathryn Syse was born August 11, 1925, to Joseph and Rose (Egland) Mcguire.

Joan lived on the family farm just north of Emmons, MN her entire life. Along with helping her parents on the farm, Joan worked at the Fleetguard Cummins plant in Lake Mills for many years. It was while working at the Fleetguard plant that Joan met Milton Syse and they were married May 15, 1971.

Joan is survived by nieces: Petra (Greg) Grove and Susan (Glen) Freetly and numerous relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Milton Syse, her parents and brother Joseph R. McGuire and sister-in-law Brigitte McGuire.

