expand
Ad Spot

June 4, 2021

Inez Jeanette (James) Cottrell

By Submitted

Published 5:13 am Friday, June 4, 2021

Inez Jeanette (James) Cottrell, 95, of Glenville, MN, passed away at St. John’s Woodlands of Albert Lea on Tuesday, June 3, 2021. A Private Graveside service will be held at Greenwood Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.bayviewfuneral.com.

Inez Jeanette (James) Cottrell

Inez was born to George and Ovidia James on April 21, 1926 in Freeborn County. She graduated from high school in Austin, MN in 1944. On May 27, 1951, Inez and Earl Cottrell were united in marriage. To this union three children were born: Jack, Michael, Patrick.

Inez was employed as a bookkeeper for Hayward State Bank in Hayward, MN, Petran Farms in Hayward, and St. Paul Clothing in Albert Lea, MN. She worked part time at All Continental Travel in Albert Lea in her later years. Inez was an active citizen in Glenville and was member of Women of Today and the Senior Citizens Center. Inez was a longtime member of First Lutheran Church in Glenville. She was an avid Twins fan and watched their games whenever she was able.

Inez is survived by her three children, Jack (Cindy) Cottrell, Michael (Nancy) Cottrell, and Patrick (Susan) Cottrell; grandchildren, Joshua (Jennifer Krogman) Cottrell, Jessica (Casey) Erickson, Robert (Cortney) Cottrell, Marisa Cottrell, Dylan Cottrell; great-grandchildren, Adam Lee Cottrell, Wyatt James Cottrell, Caden Patrick Erickson, Vander James Erickson; and sister-in-law, Leila Hendrickson.

Inez is preceded in death by her husband, Earl Cottrell; parents; in-laws, Royal Earl and Mabel (Nelson) Cottrell; sister, Dorothy (Ervin) Jensen; and brother-in-law, Joy Hendrickson.

Memorials preferred to Greenwood Cemetery of Glenville, MN or the Glenville Senior Citizens Center.

More News

Inez Jeanette (James) Cottrell

Pandemic data solid; vaccination pace crawls

AG: Woman misused funds raised in Philando Castile’s name

Barriers removed, new ones go up, at George Floyd Square

Health Updates

Pandemic data solid; vaccination pace crawls

Cops, Courts & Fires

AG: Woman misused funds raised in Philando Castile’s name

Cops, Courts & Fires

Barriers removed, new ones go up, at George Floyd Square

Cops, Courts & Fires

No charges to be filed against officers in Shady Oaks standoff

Cops, Courts & Fires

2 arrested on warrants and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Albert Lea man injured in Mower County crash

Health Updates

Mayo Clinic Health System to launch mobile health clinic in southern Minnesota

News

Talk of Trump 2024 run builds as legal pressure intensifies

Cops, Courts & Fires

Lawyer of teenage driver in fatal crash asks that some counts be tried separately

News

GOP makes fresh push to end Minnesota’s emergency powers

Cops, Courts & Fires

State seeks 30 years for Chauvin; defense wants time served

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man charged, held in jail on $600K bail for alleged sexual assault

Cops, Courts & Fires

Items illegally dumped and other reports

News

Scofflaws or victims? Businesses that broke COVID rules seek amnesty

News

Pelosi rules out having Biden create Jan. 6 commission

News

Hy-Vee offering gift card for completing vaccination

News

DNR to protect wild deer health through temporary ban on movement of farmed deer in Minnesota

News

Western Star Lodge presents scholarships

News

Keating graduates Air Force Academy

News

City of Minneapolis ends face mask requirements for COVID-19

News

When will the horse barn be replaced?

News

Groups: Walz’s clean air plan hurts Minnesota border towns

Cops, Courts & Fires

Chauvin faces hearing on federal charges in death

News

Fences come down at Minnesota Capitol; layoff notes go out