June 22, 2021

How to make a kokedama

By Submitted

Published 4:53 pm Monday, June 21, 2021

By Meghan Jepson

Kokedama (Japanese for “moss ball”) is a style of plant potting in a ball of moss and displaying the plant in a dish or suspended in the air. The style comes from

a centuries-old tradition exhibiting the exposed root ball of a bonsai specimen on a plate to highlight its elegant root system.

Meghan Jepson

 

What you will need:

Plant

Bonsai soil

Peat moss

Water

Sheet moss (preserved or living)

Twine

 

When selecting plants, choose:

• Plants that prefer shady environments and that have a small root system.

• Examples: waffle plant, balfour aralia, pothos, philodendron, asparagus fern, staghorn fern, polka dot plant, bird’s nest fern, “Rex” begonia.

 

How to care for your kokedama garden:

• Watering options: Soak ball in water for 3-5 minutes once a week or more depending on the amount of light and humidity in your home

• Display in bright, indirect light

 

Directions

1. Remove soil from plant’s roots.

 

2. Mix peat moss and bonsai soil on a 7:3 ratio; moisten with water to form a clay, dough-like consistency.

 

3. Mold soil into a sphere — roughly grapefruit size, depending on plant size.

 

4. Crack the sphere gently; tuck plant roots inside. Add more soil if needed.

 

5. Cover ball with moistened sheet moss.

 

6. Secure moss by wrapping twine around the sphere, attach a piece of twine connected on both sides of the ball if suspending and display.

Meghan Jepson works remotely full time as a trainer for the Independent Testing and Validation Team with Wells Fargo. She lives in Glenville with her husband and son. In her spare time, she loves exploring her creative side and is eager to get her hands dirty when gardening season rolls around. Here she shares a DIY project that combines both of her passions.

