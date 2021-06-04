Hole-in-one at Green Lea

Les Wenzel hit the first hole-in-one of the year at Green Lea Golf Course Wednesday afternoon. Wenzel aced hole No. 2 using a six iron. Pictured, from left, are Al "Minnow" Brooks, Dennis Everhard, Wenzel, Steve Goskeson and Brian "Books" Paul. Provided
