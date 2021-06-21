expand
Ad Spot

June 22, 2021

Health & Fitness: Exercise helps you feel better, make better choices

By Submitted

Published 5:17 pm Monday, June 21, 2021

Health & Fitness by Bill Bromeland

I’m not going to go on a long tirade about how exercise improves mental health because I think we all already know that.  If you require proof, the first three links on Google when you search the heading are links to scholarly articles connecting exercise and mental health. What I will do is give you my personal experience of how interconnected the two are for me.

Bill Bromeland

The following for me are cited as evidence that exercise improves my mental health:

1. My wife tolerates me much better after I’ve worked out. Some of you know me and know that’s true.

2. Decisions I’ve made in the day prior to a workout, tend to be revisited (if they can be) post workout.

3. I went to college and there’s still no better high than a runner’s high.

4. I was at a point in my life before I rediscovered exercise where “fun wasn’t fun anymore.”

5. Fun is fun now.

6. I keep exercising. Why?

7. Friends!

8. Working out provides me direction when there seems to be none anywhere else.

9. My dog likes me better when I’m active and I’m sure yours does, too.

10. I can’t feel good about my parenting skills all of the time, but I can feel good that I’m setting a good example.

Feeling good is really what it’s all about, isn’t it? I can tell you one thing with absolute certainty: Exercise for me stopped being about looking a certain way a long, long, long time ago. Exercise for me, is a coping mechanism that I’m quite sure I would have a hard time surviving without and the people in my life undoubtedly agree with that sentiment.

In a world full of uncertainty, it is relatively certain that I will work out tomorrow, and also likely that it will make me feel good — as based on my experience, that’s what it tends to do. The cycle of better decisions and being nicer to people and feeling better continues. Exercise for me has never been about perfection, it has always been about improvement, and that improvement, today, settles between my ears.

More News

School board approves transportation contract, hears plans to seek renewal of referendum

More rain needed to make up for current deficit in Minnesota

Looking back: Journey through the courses

Getting ready for a new season

Education

School board approves transportation contract, hears plans to seek renewal of referendum

News

More rain needed to make up for current deficit in Minnesota

News

Minnesota State Patrol, Capitol police to wear bodycams

News

Minnesota’s House GOP leader Daudt says shutdown is unlikely

Cops, Courts & Fires

2 injured in crash on Highway 22

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man arrested for possession, DWI and other charges

News

Coverall Bing-Oh! prize claimed

Health Updates

Freeborn County reports 33rd COVID-19 death; cases continue to decline

Cops, Courts & Fires

Defendants unlikely to pay for torching Minneapolis precinct

News

Gallery: Residents enjoy annual Morin Lake Days Parade

News

As shutdown looms, Capitol action drags

News

Medical marijuana patients in Minnesota seek gun rights

News

After more than a year closed, Senior Center reopens

News

Severe shortage: Blood donors needed to address delays in patient care

News

Deyak graduates, attending officer leadership course

News

Local TOPS meetings to start up again

Education

Albert Lea High School 4th quarter honor rolls

Education

St. Therese Recognition Award presented

Faith

Hope Church to be in Wells on Sunday

Education

Albert Lea High School music department awards announced

News

Kozelsky makes noise at Olympic Trials; finishes 200-meter in 13th place

News

Local virtual Juneteenth celebration planned

Health Updates

Hospitalizations fall in Minnesota; active Freeborn County cases drop down to 5

Cops, Courts & Fires

Trucker who drove into Floyd protest could have charges drop