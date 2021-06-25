expand
June 26, 2021

George Arthur Whiteis

By Submitted

Published 3:50 pm Friday, June 25, 2021

George Arthur Whiteis, passed away, Saturday, January 9, 2021, of COVID-19, in St. Petersburg, FL, at the age of 81. Even as we mourn his death, we celebrate his life. There will be a Celebration of Life, 11:00 am, Thursday, July 1st at Maple Grove Lutheran Church in Maple Grove with visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment with Military Honors by American Legion Post #167 will be in Bethel Lutheran Cemetery in Willmar. Funeral arrangements are with Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar. www.hafh.org

He is survived by his daughter, Lisa (Jeff) Iverson, daughter-in-law, Stephanie (Tim) Gross; grandchildren: Jeff, Jeremy (Jocelyn), Alexander (Darlene), Chelsea, Ben, Sadie and EmilyAnn and 11 great grandchildren. Also surviving are his brother, Lowell (Doris) Whiteis, and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and special friend, Betty Funk.

