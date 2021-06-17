Update: Gas service in north Albert Lea turned off for emergency gas line repair

Gas was turned off for many residents and businesses from Quisley Street to the north for emergency repair of a gas line Thursday after a line was ruptured earlier at Bridge Avenue and Richway Drive, according to a city press release.

Work was expected to take several hours and continued into the evening. Gas crews shut off the gas at the meter at each home — hanging yellow tags will be left at those residences where service was turned off. If Minnesota Energy Resources was unable to make contact with the homeowner, they will need to contact Minnesota Energy Resources to have their gas service restored once the repair is complete.