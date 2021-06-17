expand
June 18, 2021

Update: Gas service in north Albert Lea turned off for emergency gas line repair

By Staff Reports

Published 11:13 am Thursday, June 17, 2021

Update (4 p.m.):

Gas was turned off for many residents and businesses from Quisley Street to the north for emergency repair of a gas line Thursday after a line was ruptured earlier at Bridge Avenue and Richway Drive, according to a city press release.

Work was expected to take several hours and continued into the evening. Gas crews shut off the gas at the meter at each home — hanging yellow tags will be left at those residences where service was turned off. If Minnesota Energy Resources was unable to make contact with the homeowner, they will need to contact Minnesota Energy Resources to have their gas service restored once the repair is complete.

Original story:

Authorities have advised of a ruptured gas line at Bridge Avenue and Richway Drive.

An emergency alert stated residents have been evacuated and people are asked to avoid the area.

The Albert Lea Fire Department is at the scene.

The Albert Lea Police Department posted on its Facebook page that an 8-inch main was struck, causing the leak.

Odors may be identified within the effected area around 1609 Bridge Ave. on Richway Drive, Keystone Drive, Glenview Drive and Garfield Avenue. Crews are actively working to resolve the leak and anticipate having it completed by early afternoon.

