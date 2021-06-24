Fuel lines cut, fuel taken and other reports

Fuel lines were reported cut and diesel fuel was taken out of equipment at 8:55 a.m. Wednesday at 82537 120th St., Glenville.

Theft by check reported

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received a report of theft by check at 11:18 a.m. Tuesday at 17273 750th Ave.

1 cited for assault

Deputies cited Yosef Tesfu Kahsay, 22, for fifth-degree assault after receiving a report of a fight at 8:35 p.m. Tuesday at 411 S. Broadway.

Car fire reported

A car was reported completely engulfed in fire at 6:34 p.m. Wednesday at 86155 225th St., Oakland.

Bike stolen

A black Mongoose bike was reported stolen at 9:44 a.m. Wednesday at 209 S. Pearl St. It was last seen two days prior.

Catalytic converter cut off

A catalytic converter was reported cut off a vehicle at 12:34 p.m. Wednesday at 133 W. William St. The incident occurred overnight.

Dog bite reported

Police received a report at 8:08 p.m. Wednesday of a 14-year-old who was reportedly bitten by a dog at 829 S. Newton Ave.

1 cited for domestic assault

Police cited Scott Alan Pumper, 54, for misdemeanor domestic assault at 10:39 p.m. Wednesday at 510 Grace St.