Freeborn-Mower issues peak alert
Freeborn-Mower Electric Cooperative has issued a peak alert due to high demand on the regional grid.
People are asked to shift flexible electricity use until after 6 p.m.
Ways to conserve electricity:
• Turn up the thermostat — 78 degrees or warmer — particularly if no one is home.
• Leave home to run errands.
• Run the dishwasher after 6 p.m.; open the door to let dishes air dry.
• Do laundry before or after the peak alert and hang up clothes to air dry. Use cold water when you wash clothes.
• Use the microwave or grill instead of the oven to cook; go on a picnic for dinner.
• Find a new book or magazine to read instead of watching TV.
• Break out the board games instead of playing video games.