expand
June 21, 2021

Freeborn County reports 33rd COVID-19 death; cases continue to decline

By Staff Reports

Published 6:32 pm Sunday, June 20, 2021

Freeborn County reported its 33rd COVID-19 death over the weekend, according to local and state health officials.

The person who died was between 90 and 94 years old.

The county has had 3,470 cumulative cases since the start of the pandemic and currently only has two active cases. One new case was reported over the weekend of a person in their 30s.

Statewide 127 new cases were reported on Sunday, along with nine new deaths.

One hundred thirty-two people continue to be hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state, including 41 in intensive care.

